Insider Buying: Meet Group Inc (MEET) Major Shareholder Buys $441,006.88 in Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 104,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $441,006.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 109,300 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $506,059.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 151,716 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $697,893.60.

On Friday, December 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 263,852 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,310.28.

On Monday, December 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 51,405 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $193,796.85.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 203,794 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $804,986.30.

On Thursday, December 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 170,727 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $677,786.19.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 130,802 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $498,355.62.

On Friday, October 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,418.24.

On Friday, October 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 155,229 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $683,007.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 171,529 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $751,297.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MEET has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEET. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meet Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meet Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meet Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

