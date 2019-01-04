Insider Buying: Quantum Corp (QTM) Major Shareholder Buys 32,428 Shares of Stock

Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 32,428 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $60,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 516,893 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $733,988.06.

NYSE QTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 12,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,400. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTM. Wagner Bowman Management Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Quantum by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

