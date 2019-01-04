Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Sells $152,304.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $152,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, December 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $310,368.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $311,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $314,304.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $303,840.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $149,328.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $288,384.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $32.87 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 173.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,231 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ciena by 111.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Sells $152,304.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/insider-selling-ciena-co-cien-ceo-sells-152304-00-in-stock.html.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.