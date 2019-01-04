Insider Selling: Energous Corp (WATT) Insider Sells 4,463 Shares of Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $30,660.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.73. 1,836,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,400. Energous Corp has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.91.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the third quarter worth $301,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
Energous Company Profile
Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.