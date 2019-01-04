Insider Selling: Markel Co. (MKL) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.82, for a total value of $204,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MKL stock opened at $1,007.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.30 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $954.39 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Markel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Markel by 636.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Markel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Markel by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price target on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,215.75.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

