Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NKE) Chairman Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 7,842,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,325. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Nike by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nike by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

