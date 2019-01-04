Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) SVP Sells 1,019 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $49,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 318,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,631. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Q2 by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 57,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Q2 by 150.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Q2 by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.
