Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RSG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 57.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

