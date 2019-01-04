Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,707.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Keith Block sold 2,136 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $276,078.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $285,422.40.

On Thursday, December 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $305,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $303,674.40.

On Thursday, December 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $288,576.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $308,296.80.

On Thursday, November 29th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $303,004.80.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $270,324.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 289.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

