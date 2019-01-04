Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

INSE remained flat at $$4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.18. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.00.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 25.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 36.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2,562.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

