Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

NTLA opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.32. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

