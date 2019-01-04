Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Receives C$27.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPL shares. Punk Ziegel & Co cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Peter Louis Cella bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.12 per share, with a total value of C$171,200.00.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$26.37.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$654.00 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.52000002514995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.77%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

