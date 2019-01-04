Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $335.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

