InterDigital (IDCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.60.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,989. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. InterDigital had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.