International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Money Express an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,700. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices.

