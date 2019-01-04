INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (IKTSY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

About INTERTEK Grp PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

