Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.37 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

