Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

