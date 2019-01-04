Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

1/3/2019 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. “

12/31/2018 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. “

12/26/2018 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2018 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock have witnessed its 2018 move upward over the past 60 days. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern.”

12/6/2018 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock have witnessed its 2018 move upward over the past 60 days. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern.”

11/30/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. However, the stock have witnessed its 2018 and 2019 move upward over the past 30 days. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, the company has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern.”

11/29/2018 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions has aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in, switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 3% upward over the last 30 days. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/20/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/19/2018 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/14/2018 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. Mastercard’s third-quarter earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

11/13/2018 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.95% and were up 33% year over year. Better-than-expected results were primarily backed by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume as well as gains from acquisitions. An increase in year-over-year rebates and incentives was a partial dampener. Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions aided revenue growth. However, escalating costs, higher incentives and rewards will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. “

NYSE:MA traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,879. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $156.19 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

