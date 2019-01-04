Investors Buy High Volume of Intercontinental Exchange Call Options (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,289 call options on the company. This is an increase of 786% compared to the typical volume of 597 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $625,364.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,385.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

