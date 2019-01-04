Investors Buy High Volume of Pluralsight Call Options (PS)

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 383 call options on the company. This is an increase of 651% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

In related news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,035,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,710.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PS stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. Analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

