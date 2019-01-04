Investors Sell Berry Global Group (BERY) on Strength (BERY)

Traders sold shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $7.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.33 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Berry Global Group had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Berry Global Group traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $46.87

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,502,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Sell Berry Global Group (BERY) on Strength (BERY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/investors-sell-berry-global-group-bery-on-strength-bery.html.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.