Investors Sell Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Investors sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $146.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $187.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.92 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mastercard had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Mastercard traded up $1.09 for the day and closed at $189.74

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

