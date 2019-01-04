IOTA Price Up 3.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00009795 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Huobi, Upbit and Ovis. During the last week, IOTA has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $10.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.02260462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00156974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00199309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.13094950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026057 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ovis, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, FCoin, Exrates, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.