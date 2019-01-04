Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 1,221,053 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 921,053 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,164,106 shares of company stock worth $22,150,897. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,290,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,032,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,560,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

