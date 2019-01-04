IP Exchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $241.00 (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $737,378.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IP Exchange token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, IP Exchange has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.02278189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00158460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00198619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026758 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026667 BTC.

About IP Exchange

IP Exchange launched on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,039,680 tokens. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1. The official website for IP Exchange is ip.sx.

Buying and Selling IP Exchange

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IP Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

