IPG Photonics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,848 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.
In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,925,000 after acquiring an additional 652,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 325,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 297,295 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,469,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 574,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,668,000 after purchasing an additional 238,755 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $264.11.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
