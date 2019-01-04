IQIYI (IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3381019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQIYI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
