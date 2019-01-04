IQIYI (IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3381019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get IQIYI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IQIYI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IQIYI (IQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.35” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/iqiyi-iq-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-14-35.html.

About IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.