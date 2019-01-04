iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $108,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $139,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $54.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

