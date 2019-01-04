iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stake Lowered by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 8,455,417 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

