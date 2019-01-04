ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV) Stake Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS USMV opened at $51.18 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

