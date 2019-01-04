istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 6,387 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $122,822.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,647,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,057,905.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 8,147 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $154,141.24.

On Friday, December 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,387 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $122,822.01.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,100 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $134,403.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,100 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $136,320.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $110,067.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $110,694.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,700 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $102,396.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $96,494.58.

Shares of STAR opened at $9.09 on Friday. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in istar in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 1,281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in istar in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

