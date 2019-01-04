IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and Adaptive Medias (ADTM) Financial Contrast

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -28.01% -120.82% -37.33% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Adaptive Medias’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $24.44 million 0.58 -$5.46 million ($0.96) -1.23 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.97%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

