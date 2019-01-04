Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,689 Shares of Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,689 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $13,796.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 6,400 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $24,576.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 24,354 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $92,301.66.

On Thursday, December 27th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 24,354 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $92,301.66.

On Monday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 54,454 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $209,103.36.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $261,500.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 21,068 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $113,977.88.

On Friday, October 26th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 3 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $15.45.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 470 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,420.50.

On Friday, October 19th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 49,900 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $259,480.00.

Medley Management stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 42,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,677. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. Medley Management Inc has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medley Management by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Medley Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/jacobs-asset-management-llc-purchases-3689-shares-of-medley-management-inc-mdly-stock.html.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.