Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (JPED)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Event Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:JPED) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Event Driven ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPED opened at $23.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Event Driven ETF has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

