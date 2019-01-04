Jane Street Group LLC Has $712,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 327.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a $0.0053 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/jane-street-group-llc-has-712000-position-in-first-trust-nasdaq-artificial-intelligence-and-robotics-etf-robt.html.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.