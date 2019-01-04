Jane Street Group LLC Invests $738,000 in CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COBZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

COBZ stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. CoBiz Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

