Jefferies Financial Group Cuts DS Smith (SMDS) Price Target to GBX 330

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($7.09).

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.85) on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Nicholls purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £47,850 ($62,524.50).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

