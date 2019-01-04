Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Versum Materials Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (VSM)

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Versum Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

NYSE VSM opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33. Versum Materials has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The business had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Versum Materials by 2,469.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Versum Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $31,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,005.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,500 shares of company stock worth $989,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

