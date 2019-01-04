Jewels Price Reaches $0.0017 (JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Jewels has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Jewels coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Jewels has a total market cap of $33,404.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001953 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002618 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Jewels

Jewels is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.