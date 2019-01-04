JinkoSolar (JKS) Trading 8.2% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.93. 522,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 444,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $282.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 20.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 195.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

