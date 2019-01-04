Joel D. Liffman Sells 3,725 Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON) Stock

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $26,186.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Intrexon stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,416. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

Get Intrexon alerts:

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. Intrexon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 66,993,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 108.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,702,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Joel D. Liffman Sells 3,725 Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/joel-d-liffman-sells-3725-shares-of-intrexon-corp-xon-stock.html.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.