John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 126.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $204.29 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

