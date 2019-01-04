John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.12

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.12 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.37). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $204.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

