JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 730,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 405,710 shares.The stock last traded at $48.42 and had previously closed at $46.75.
JW.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.
About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.
