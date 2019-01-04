John Wood Group PLC (WG) Receives GBX 817 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 817 ($10.68).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WG. HSBC cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £2,998.80 ($3,918.46).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

