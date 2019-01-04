Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,374 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,374 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $1,250,230.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,614,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morningstar by 7,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

