JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Smith & Nephew (SNN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SNN opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

