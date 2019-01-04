JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Dmc Global Inc (BOOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 383.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Dmc Global worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 22,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

BOOM opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.24 million, a P/E ratio of 217.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

