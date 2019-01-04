JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Expansion into new markets, focus on strengthening the card business, rising rate environment, strong balance sheet position and increasing loan demand will benefit the bank’s financials. However, dismal mortgage banking performance (mainly due to lower origination volume) remains a major near-term concern. This is expected to hurt the bank's non-interest income growth to some extent.”

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy jpm rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.44.

NYSE JPM opened at $97.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 82,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

